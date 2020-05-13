The big ball of Ivanka Trump on Twitter after the nomination of…

Tuesday, July 23, Ivanka Trump wanted to congratulate Boris Johnson, Prime minister of the United Kingdom as soon as this Wednesday. The daughter of the u.s. president has committed quite a blunder that internet users are not about to forget…

The people have spoken. This Tuesday, July 23, Boris Johnson has been elected head of the Conservative party in the United Kingdom by the activists of his party, he will become Prime minister of the country from this Wednesday 24 July, succeeding Theresa May. Donald Trump has something to rejoice : a few days ago, the Tory pro-Brexit had referred to a trade agreement with the u.s. president. The latter, faithful to himself, has welcomed the appointment of the next british Prime minister. “It will be great !“welcomed Donald Trump.

His daughter Ivanka has also taken hold of social media to send his congratulations. But obviously, she doesn’t master both the tool… The advisor of the us president has written, in speaking of the country “United Kingston“, instead of “United Kingdom”. A mistake it was quickly corrected, but too late, the blunder was already far away in the depths of the web. “Sorry princess but it’s not going to let go with it”, has tweeted a user. “But where is it that it is the “Kingston” ?! Ivanka has missed his exam of geography at the university Trump ?“, protested a 2nd. “Hey yes… the grader is automatic, it is something. Welcome to 2019“defended another.

The media have also widely reported the pellet Ivanka Trump, some wondering how this has he well could happen. The British The Independent,, which reminds us that the adviser to the president has already tweeted in the past the word “United Kingdom” without a fault, has a theory : she was able to press the letter “s” instead of “d”, and his smartphone has figured out that she wanted to write “Kingston”. This story reminds us, in any case, the buzz caused by Donald Trump in 2017 when he has laid a word totally invented : “covfefe”. Ivanka has finally taken.

