The big moment of solitude, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner…

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have caused laughter from the public when they were awarded a trophy at the ceremony of the Emmy Awards on Monday 23 September. In question : a discourse rather dared, from their hand.

The evening starts already rather badly for Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The two sisters were present at the 71st ceremony of the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, September 23, they were awarded to RuPaul the price of the best achievement for a reality tv show for Rupaul’s Drag Race. And they would have had to be three : Kylie Jenner was initially planned, but she had to let go of her sisters for a simple reason : the billionaire was sick.

That’s not a problem, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have managed all alone… but have not really insured. On stage, the duo said, with great earnestness : “Our family is well placed to know how the television can be fascinating when it comes to authentic people, which are themselves.“And then Kendall Jenner to continue : “telling their story, without a filter or scenario.“A shame, coming from the stars The incredible family Kardashianaccused of having written to advance the adventures of the show. This will not have escaped the public : the two sisters are abundantly fun.

A speech which might have seemed full of self-mockery on their part, they have, however, stated full of conviction. Would it still hit Kardashian to talk about them ?

