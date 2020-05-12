The big statement he had just made to his wife, she does not hold back

On the occasion of mother’s day, celebrated on the last weekend in the United States, Matt Pokora has up on Instagram, which is not normally in its habits.

Matt Pokora is not accustomed to pour his love story with Christina Milian and even if the containment recent has created strong tensions in some couples, for Matt Pokora and Christina Milian, it is just the opposite.

In fact, the singer of 34 years old and the actor of 38 years, are the angels, and seem to love more than anything.

On the occasion of mothers day, celebrated across the Atlantic on Sunday, 10 may 2020, here’s what the French singer said to the mother of his son, born in January 2020, on Instagram :

Happy Mother’s day to the most courageous, the most funny, the most humble and the most industrious of the women with whom I could hope to build a family. You are an inspiration to every soul of our house, and much more, I love you“, in the caption of two photos in black and white. Here’s what the young mother responded to him in comment of this declaration of love : Thank you my love… Please trust me with your hair… lol and for making me a mom of two children. I love you more “. The young mother, sports a new hairdo, with braids and it suits her beautifully !

The lovers seem to swim in the happiness like never.

Their child is the gift that symbolizes their union more than anything, since his birth in the month of January, in Los Angeles. This little angel is called Isaiah and his dad does not hesitate to make him discover his universe, his passion for music. Christina Milian already had a daughter from a first union : Violet, who is 10 years old and that Matt Pokora considers as her own daughter, and whom he is very close.

The singer has also not fail to recall that a year ago, he went out the clip of his song Ooh Na Na, in which he is very affectionate and an accomplice with Christina Milian.

This mother’s day will be earned at other stars such as Laetitia Hallyday to be covered in gifts ! Also, the host, american, Jimmy Kimmel, asked a few celebrities to bring out the best of the worst of the sms sent by their moms.

“I can’t express enough the gratitude I have to you for all the things you have sacrificed for me ! You have always believed in me, I love you mom,” wrote the husband of Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber.

Celine Dion has paid homage to his mom disappeared, Kate Hudson ,Janet Jackson or even Ariana Grande, have also released photos of her childhood in the company of their mother.

For the French stars, we can observe their statements on the network on June 7th !