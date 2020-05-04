The biggest splurges of stars during the containment

After several weeks of confinement, you start to crack ? Don’t worry, celebrities are just like you ! Indeed, since the 17th of march last, the French are called to stay at home to stem the spread of the coronavirus. A confinement that lasts for almost two months, and can sometimes reach the nerves. Isolation, promiscuity, lack of relatives, etc are All factors that may influence mental health. And to try to have fun in spite of everything, some stars have decided to crack completely on the social networks.

A few weeks ago, for example, Gérard Darmon broke Instagram by posting with a green dye in her hair. A blowing cable in good standing who has been screaming, laughing fans who do not demand so much. Like a lot of French, some celebrities have also had to celebrate their anniversary with them. But according to Laurent Ournac, containment should not rhyme with bother. This is why, for 40 years, he has decided to dress up from head to foot in a famous cartoon character. “I am ready to continue to infinity and beyond !” he wrote on Instagram. Franck Dubosc, enough already crazy in normal times, has also cracked. He shared a video where we discover interpreting, with two stuffed animals, the title Stayin’ Alive Bee Gees, to the delight of his fans.

The stars of the country are not in rest ! The actor Arnold Schwarzenegger for example lunch with his donkey, Lulu, to celebrate its first birthday, while Bruce Willis did not hesitate to unsheathe his hairdryer machine gunner in order to save his stuffed Mickey.

To find our slideshow non-exhaustive of the best splurges of stars, visit in our slideshow above.

L. C