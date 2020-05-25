the Billboard has responded to his accusations of fraud ! • RAPRNB

Furious to see his last title Gooba do not climb to the 3rd place in the Billboard Hot 100, 6ix9ine accused the american media to have distorted his Top Singles. He responded…

Just after his release from prison, 6ix9ine has successfully created a buzz around the release of his last banger Gooba ! Garnering over 43 million views in only 24 hoursthe new clip, the rapper had to shake the rap game ft… However, in the aftermath of the publication of the video, that’s a whole other story that has taken over in terms of buzz, and that has made a lot of noise. In fact, while it was expected to reach the 1st place of the Top Singles of americans, the famous Billboard Hot 100, Daniel Hernandez, no accessing to the 3rd position, has accused the Billboard alter its classification ! Taking the lead in this Top with their title, charity, Stuck With U, 6ix9ine even suspected Ariana Grande and Justin Biber (as well as the co-author of the song, Scooter Braunhave buy their 1st place, with the help of credit cards. The magazine was then explained to her about the accusations and sent a message to 6ix9ine…

When the Billboard responds

Given the magnitude that took the situation, and in the interests of transparency, the Billboard has preferred to shed a light on the Top of the past week. And containing about Tekashi on Instagram, the media takes on and explains the points raised by the rapper and the results obtained by each of the pieces. On the subject of credit cards, BillBoard explains that it is working with partners to secure the system and determine if there are abuses. What has not been found. By the way : “Stuck With U was available throughout the week by digital download, and in different formats, physical and digital through the sites of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. The sales increase has surely occurred on Thursday, may 14, the last day of count week, when singles dedicated to Stuck With U have been put on sale on their own online shop… An album signed is a format that is validated and accepted for all artists. 6ix9ine, meanwhile, has proposed a CD single/download non-signed on the last day on his site. As it was noted in the article this week announcing the results, Stuck With U sold 108, 000 copies this week, and Gooba 24 000, according to Nielsen Music/MCR Data”, explained to the american media to justify the situation. The message continues : “the Hot 100 has a methodology that is consistently updated at least once per year, each metric is divided by a number of elements that allow you to get a average of which are the result of the charts, and in which the streams are the only thing that counted, followed by the passages radio, and then the sales…” It is precisely this result which is not to the rapper. “In total, Stuck With U gathered 28.1 million streams, 26.3 million passages radio, and 108,000 copies sold. Gooba had $ 55.3 million of streams, 172 000 passages on radio, and 24 000 copies sold”. All these data taken into account according to some ratios are changing the collation. They have thus helped to determine the Top of the week, but the Billboard, which is said to be open to provide all the details on these figures to 6ix9ine and its teams – is formal, there was no cheating…

Ariana Grande had already been answered

Ariana Grande had also chosen to respond to 6ix9ine sharing the BillBoard on Instagram, as well as a long message. Even if she prefers not to give “the energy for the drama or accusations strange,”the american singer has confirmed that the success of Stuck With U has been possible thanks to his fans and fans of Justin Bieber. She has sent a message “to all those who are dissatisfied with their place in the rankings this week, or who spend their time to dig the head to find all possible ways to discredit women who work hard…” Respectful, she concluded her message by congratulating the other artists classified, “even the number 3” that is to say, 6ix9ine…