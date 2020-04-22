The biopic inspired by Céline DION will not be for any of the following

Then that Melody will spend a June week special to the Queen Celine DION on the occasion of his 30-year career, this is a new, sadly predictable, which came to the ears of many fans and lovers of the 7th Art.

This event, as we were looking forward to see the final render, we are obliged to be patient since it will take in spite of everything, we resolve to see the biopic inspired by the life of Celine DION pushed back.

Because, even if Valérie LEMERCIER, who performs and interprets, hoped to get the rights, Céline DION finally does not want a biopic official so on it, forcing the actress to rename his character in Aline God.

The film “Aline“on the life of Celine DION, was initially expected to out on 11 November 2020 in France, but the project is finally shifted to a week, as just announced the company Gaumont, which co-produced the feature film. The new release date is stopped to 18 November 2020 due to a calendar more in charge in the next school year. Include to convince ourselves of the films, such as “Dying can wait“(which has been shifted to November 11, due to the sanitary crisis), “Mulan” or even “Fast & Furious 9“.

We’ll see you in the cinemas on 18 November next with here are definitely a trailer, because at the present time no image has been leaked apart from the information that Michel DRUCKER would make a brief appearance. Matter to follow therefore.

Alexandre Melody