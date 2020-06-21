The birds of Prey, with Margot Robbie : in the rooms

By

Julie M., Laurent P. · Published June 21, 2020 at 08h47

· Updated June 21, 2020 at 08h47

Fans of Harley Quinn to go to the rooms to (re)discover the Birds of Prey, the length of the feature film, Cathy Yan, at the cinema on the 22nd of June 2020. And before you discover the movie in the cinema, one is tempted by the trailer, and the first few minutes of the film, the friends !

Harley Quinn and your whole clique back soon to cinemas… Birds of Preyfeature film Cathy Yan the entire group of super-heroines and super-Naughty home DC Comicsthe resource to theaters on June 22, 2020. The film, published for the first time on the 5th of February last, it was also released on VOD from 8 April 2020. A film that sets the scene Margot Robbie in the role ofHarley Quinn, acolyte of the Joker and antagonist Batmanabout super-heroines known to the purists and other fans of the comics, in the image of The huntress, Black Canary, or Renee Montoya. A role that the actress was already in Suicide Squadlaunched in 2016.

Side-cast, found, in addition to the Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Paternity, Hands of Stone…), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane, Swiss Army Man…), Rosie Perez (Gods Behaving Badly, The Dead do not Die…), Ewan McGregor (Beauty and the Beast, Jean-Christophe and Winnie the pooh…), Chris Messina (Ordinary world, Live through the Night…), Steven Williams (Jack and the Hunter of Giant, Is the chapter 1…), or François Chau (Lost : The Failure of A neighbor too perfect…).

Synopsis :

After his separation with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins the super hero Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a girl on a crime lord, Black Mask, Gotham City.

