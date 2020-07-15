The birth is imminent ! ⋆ StarMag.com

This week, Sophie Turner, has done a little ride with her husband Joe Jonas. Therefore, it has been made known to her impressive baby bump, which proves that the arrival of their first child coming very soon !

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are living a true fairy tale. After being married in may of 2019, the two lovebirds expecting their first child. And according to rumors, the birth of the actress of 24 years is scheduled for this summer.

If she would have been able to enjoy her pregnancy away from prying eyes, the actress of Game of Thrones still, the apparitions in the heart of los Angeles. This week, the mother-to-be has been photographed in the company of his beloved. Your baby bump he could not escape a person.

A round belly that does not go unnoticed !

Is the 14 of July last, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas have decided to take a walk. They were immediately seen by the paparazzi and the photos were revealed in Mail Online. Inseparable, they were his mask to protect the Covid-19.

NEW 📸 Sophie Turner with her husband Joe Jonas seen on a walk today pic.twitter.com/4l7zOFOfgU — the best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) July 14, 2020

The beautiful blonde had adopted, for the occasion, a comfortable look, composed of leggings and a loose t-shirt molding his round belly. Walking at a fast pace, the latter seemed, however, to suffer a small back pain. And for a good reason, she pressed her hand on the bottom of its basin. Strongly, therefore, the arrival of your baby !