“The Black Parade”, Beyoncé launched a title of the celebration of the emancipation of the slaves

“The Black Parade “, this is the name of this title, published Friday night by Beyoncé on the platforms to listen and download. A date very far from being chosen at random, since to unveil this one where he pleads for “love black” and the ” need for peace and reparation for (his) people “, the singer’s black american has chosen the ” day of emancipation “.

The 19 June is the anniversary date of the emancipation of the last slaves in the country, in Texas, in 1865. The State of where he is originally the singer, a long-standing commitment in the struggle for the rights of black people. In this title, written by her husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé sings, by the way : “I go back to the South, where my roots are not watered-down “. He also referred to the violence of the police, in full protest of the systemic racism in the streets, born of the death of George Floyd at the beginning of June.

The diva has released the single just hours after she announced on social media, which has launched an initiative, the Black of the Parade Route, a directory, with the intention of supporting businesses owned by African-americans. The proceeds will go directly to the foundation he created, the ” BeyGOOD Black Business Background Impact “. In Instagram, along with his clip – which has already seen almost 3 million times in just a couple of hours – Beyoncé wishes her followers a “Happy weekend” day of emancipation “.

“Continue to remember our beauty, our strength and our power “

“I hope that we can continue to share the joy and celebrate each other, even in this period, even in the midst of the fight,” he continues. Please continue to remember our beauty, our strength and our power. “

It is once again on the social networks that Beyoncé had chosen to be heard, shortly after the death of George Floyd, an african-american who died of suffocation in Minneapolis, after almost 9 minutes spent below the knee of a white police officer. Saying: “devastated and disgusted “, was the star of the insurgency in a video posted on Instagram. “We can only estimate that this phrase is normal. I’m not talking about just for people of color. If you are white, black, mestizo, or whatever that may be in the midst of it, I’m sure you also feel desperate by the racism that is being developed in the united States at this time.” The diva has also asked the justice to Breonna Taylor, another black american who died under the bullets of the police.