The black Widow: Scarlett Johansson is going to play the character for the last time

The Black Widowthe film focused on the character played by Scarlett Johansson, will be the last of the actress in the role of Natasha Romanoffs.

The feature film, the output of which is scheduled for the month of November in Canada, will serve as a starting point for an arc story centered around Yelena Belova, performed by Florence Pugh, revealed the filmmaker Cate Shortland magazine Empire.

“[Kevin Feige, le président de Marvel Studios] he realized that the public expected a story of origins, for what it is, obviously, has gone in the opposite direction, explained the filmmaker. And we don’t know at what point of Florence Pugh would be awesome. We knew that it would be very good, but not at what time. Scarlett is so smart, saying, “I pass the witness.” Therefore, we will be able to start a new story arc of the female.”

The Black Widowwhich will take place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, it will also allow the fans to make his mourning of the character, who died in Avengers: Endgame.

“In Endgamethe fans were very sad that Natasha doesn’t have her own funeral, but Scarlett explained to me that Natasha might not have wanted to. It is too secret, and anyway, people don’t really know who she is. So what we have done in the film feels the pain of the people, but not an avalanche of public. I think that is good for him,” added Cate Shortland.