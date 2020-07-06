The black Widow : The filmmaker confirms that Scarlett Johansson is going to “move the hand”

The Black Widowplayed by Scarlett Johansson he died in Avengers : Endgame in order to retrieve the stone of soul to save the universe by reconstructing the glove of infinity. Come on, Johansson you are going to play in a movie solo The Black Widowin which would be a step down from the formal role and pass on this title Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). The film was originally scheduled for the end of Of April 2020 but was postponed to on the 28th of October 2020 due to the pandemic of covid-19.

A post-credits scene, the latest news, it would also have been filtered.

Cate Shortland announced this passing of the baton within the magazine Empire :

” [Kevin Feige] he realized that the public expects of an origin story, then, of course, we went in the opposite direction. And we don’t know at what point of Florence Pugh would be great. We knew that it would be great, but we didn’t know at what point in time. Scarlett is so kind, announcing, ” Oh, I pass the witness. “So, going to drive a story for another time female. ”

The death of The Black Widow still strange to fans since his death doesn’t really seem to have had an impact on the other Avengers, aside from a brief scene of sadness. Many assume that the tribute was hidden in her film solo.

Cate Shortland then explains why, according to her, Avengers : Endgame has not allowed a burial of the character in the proper way :

“In the End, the fans were upset that Natasha had not had a burial. While Scarlett, when I talked to him about it, he said that Natasha would not have wanted burial. It is too intimate, and anyway, people don’t really know who she is. I think that it is an end that suits him. ”

The Black Widow mark, therefore, the epilogue of the adventure of this heroine, who has started her career in the MCU from Iron Man 2 in 2010. It will be the final played in 8 movies in the MCU. The Black Widow it will be his 9th, and, probably, its last.