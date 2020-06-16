The black Widow : This inconsistency in Natasha Romanoffs finally explained ?

There is a problem with the Natasha Romanoffs of the MCU ! Russian spy, embodied by Scarlett Johansson has a American accent, very pronounced in the movies. On the other hand, in the trailer of their film alone, we see that it speaks of a different way with his “family”, suspected of treason in The Black Widow. Bye Bye common approach which is shared with the other members of the Avengers, welcome to a strong pronunciation Is ! At any time, a logical explanation and coherent that it gives to the viewers about this change inconvenient. However, the site Screen The Complaint he has offered a hypothesis that seems to us to be valid… According to them, when Natasha joined SHIELD, he was already a spy and that leads to a very high performance.
However, his training in the Red Room allowed him to acquire incredible abilities in the world of espionage and infiltration, including the ability to pretend to be a citizen of a country other than Russia. When it has finished its mission in the united States, it is understood that Natasha Romanoffs has deliberately changed his accent ! But in this case, why not return to their true pronunciation, once that was built-in to the Avengers ? There are two possible explanations : his preparation was so intense that it is conditioned to speak English of course, and she can’t go back, or whether it is a decision of the heroine. In effect, we can guess that she is going to suffer a trauma The Black Widowand deny their origins, it could be a way of hiding… When it is said that even if the movie is set in the past, it is still important for the phase 4 of the MCU !