The Blackface of an Actress Moroccan in Support of George Floyd Causes an Uproar

A tribute to poor taste. Citing the Quran and calling for equality between men and women, Mariam Hussein was keen to take part in the wave of support and of events dedicated to George Floyd.

But the actress Moroccan of 31 years, known for her appearances in serials of the Arabian peninsula, has accompanied his post with blackface completely inappropriate on Instagram.

Moroccan Actress "Mariam Hussein" has been criticised after posting a photo of herself in blackface 🤷‍♂️ Mariam who thought this is the best way to support black skinned people deleted the photo after the audience accused her of racism 🙂#BlackLivesMatter #مريم_حسين pic.twitter.com/yS8wSwp2X0 — Al Bawaba Entz (@AlBawabaEntz) June 3, 2020

In the Face of the critics who were quick to the rockets, the young woman has changed its publication adorning the whole of a brief” sorry “, reports CNews. As noted by the site Middle East EyeHussein is not the only celebrity Arabic to be used the blackface (and Photoshop) to express his outrage. The musician Lebanese Tania Saleh she also was taclée on Twitter after a montage disastrous where it said” wanting to be Black, today more than ever “. “ I published with love and I do not override in spite of all your offensive comments “, she responded to his critics.