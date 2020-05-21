The Blacklist-Season 8: release date, cast and plot, all we know so far

– Advertising –



Updated season 8 of the black list: The seventh season of the show ended with the finale with scenes that are partially animated. Just like the other shows, this show had to be stopped due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress. At the end of the seventh season of the show, the fans now want to know the details of the next season of the show. Is the next season of the show will be released? Tthere a few issues at the moment is that what will happen the next tranche of the issuance?

The Blacklist Season 8 on NBC

The Blacklist Season 8 has been given the green light a few months ago, in February 2020, by NBC. Chris Parnell, co-chair of Sony Pictures Television said that the wonderful cast, crew, writing staff and the entire team, led by John Eisendrath and Jon Bokenkamp have demonstrated unprecedented creativity. He added that we will all have to wait to see what comes next.

– Advertising –

The production of the seventh season of the show has not really been able to finish the production. The production of three episodes could not be completed as planned due to the new pandemic of sars coronavirus. According to reports, Bokenkamp and Eisendrath decide now if they should start the eighth season of the show with the place where they left in season 7, or to begin a new season.

The Blacklist Season 8 release Date

According to IMDb, the next season of the show will be released in 2021, but it is very early to talk about the upcoming season, because nobody knows how long it will take for things to return to normal. The fans hope for the return of the show. The black list starts production in late September or early October, usually every year.

After the end of the previous season of the show, the contracts of several actors from the show, including James Spader and Megan Boone, have come to an end. Their contracts have been renewed in anticipation of the upcoming season of the show.

– Advertising –

