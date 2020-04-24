The blessing of Trevor Nyakane disguised

Prop powerful Trevor Nyakane is a man happy and motivated on and off the pitch, writes BRENDEN NEL in the last magazine SA Rugby.

There are not too many players who would be an injury putting an end to the world Cup as a positive thing, but for the Bulls, and the support of Springbok Trevor Nyakane, regardless of the balls of the curve that were sent to him in 2019, there will be always a smile on his face.

Nyakane has started the new season as a man who is determined to regain his point of departure from Springbok and relishing the changes in his life over the last few months.

The smile on his face is as wide as ever, not only because it is a true winner of the world Cup, but more because he is dad.

He jokes with his teammates and friends, by sending them a clip from the action comedy Bad Boys to illustrate his point. In the clip, the appointment of the daughter of Martin Lawrence arrives at the front door to retrieve it, and Will Smith and Lawrence produces a good cop is hilarious, a bad routine of cop to scare the young.

If you have seen the clip, you’re probably going to laugh at this time, as Nyakane was when he explained how he could see in this situation.

“I’m like, this is definitely me in 18 years. I think I’ll be that guy “, he laughs.

“When she turns 18, I will be in the quarantine and I probably won’t have the energy. But at this point, it is my thought. I really hope that it will be a good girl. “

The birth of the daughter of Nyakane, Thando, has been an important part of his journey during the past year, to such an extent that it has eclipsed his world Cup medal. Nyakane has had to ask the coach Rassie Erasmus permission to go home before the tournament begins at the birth of his daughter. The coach was delighted to accept, but it was a whirlwind.

“I was very excited by the birth of my daughter, even if I knew it was going to be difficult with the world Cup at the same time. Arriving in Japan was a success of incredible, we’ve worked all year for this moment, to be part of this team, but I knew I had to do well for my daughter. It was not his fault if it arrived. Fortunately for me, the doctor has scheduled the c-section the week after the game warm-up in Japan.

“Be there for the birth of your daughter is something special; this happens only once. And this is something that my wife does me and forgive probably not if I was “, he laughs.

“The coach has understood what I was experiencing. It was a schedule a little tight as the Sunday before the start of the world Cup, we had a briefing with the organisers and you had to be present for this if you were to play the next week. This meant that I had to go back to Japan one day after the birth. It was very difficult for my wife but she understood. In the end, it is the rugby which pays for things. “

NEW NUMBER: Vision 2020 Am

The fact of having to leave his wife to the hospital and return to the team was a moving moment for the large pillar, but he accepted his fate with a shrug.

“It was a little hard and sad at the time. Obviously, you want to be there. A woman can’t do much after the birth and you want to spend time with the person you have brought into this world. It was a hard pill to swallow, but I was grateful to be there for the birth. “

The world Cup Nyakane did not last long as he tore a calf muscle in a scrum during the opening game against New Zealand. “I heard the first tear, and I thought that maybe I am just narrow. I’ve made another step forward and it was loud and clear. After that, I couldn’t do anything, hop. I knew that it could be the end. The amount of pain that I was in was huge.

“It was something that could happen to anyone, but it was very sad that all the work I put either party. “

Never before has a player been so disappointed and yet so happy that he was coming home.

“It was a blessing in disguise for me, because I think that my daughter needed me to be home and with her. I knew that there was always another player who could occupy my place in the team, but when I leave the house, there was no one to occupy this place. She probably had the more need of me, so I like to see that this was a blessing to be able to spend time with her. “

But although it’s not part of the whole trip, Nyakane feels worthy to be a winner of the world Cup.

“Play that first game meant a lot and we have said in the group that everything that was processed, we could do as a team. So yes, I haven’t been able to play most of the games, but I feel just as much a part of the team. I stayed in touch and I shared my point of view, even if I couldn’t be physically there. “

Return to Super Rugby has been a period of testing. Rehabilitation sessions were lonely, the band, the parades and the celebrations had disappeared. It was a long and difficult path of return. Nyakane knew that he had to tie his belt to get back on the field.

“It still hasn’t sunk. When Super Rugby started, you’re quickly fell on the earth and you must understand that it is a new year and a new challenge. But it’s still special, when you look at your blazer and your medal, it is something that nobody can take from you. “

A return to home, in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, has confirmed the importance of the world Cup for the people of South Africa. In a community obsessed with football, Nyakane has been assailed as a superstar.

“It’s amazing to see how people see you and treat you. One might think that a lot of people in these communities do not look at the rugby, but you’ll be amazed to see how much they know. I was in Nelspruit recently and you see the joy of people who understand that you put your body in danger.

“People love these things because it gives them the impression of being part of the whole situation, and it is amazing when you see the smiles on the faces of the children. “

But now, it’s time to work again, to do the hard graft, to enjoy moments, and to ensure that the work among the Bulls is a priority. The Boks will follow if the substantive work is well done.

“The worst thing a player can do is to focus on his return to the Boks. This will be the wrong mentality. First of all; you need to take care of your union and where you play. My goal is to try to resolve all the problems that we have at the Bulls and be more consistent. If you can sort your union and succeed in Super Rugby, the honors Springbok come. “

And with a world Cup medal on his wall and his daughter, providing each day a full bag of smiles, Nyakane could not be better placed for the time being. Motivated and happy, his goal is to become the Bok no. 3 regular. And there is nothing to oppose him.

GOALS OF THE LIONS BRITISH AND IRISH

“I’m not going to lie and say that nobody thinks the Lions tour british and irish in 2021. Everybody thinks; you always hear talk about it and plays a big role. We know that this happens. And when you talk to guys who have played, they will tell you about the magnitude of the game. Even the guys who have played against them in a game of union are always very proud of.

“It is a race here at the Bulls, but we all know that when you run a race, you need to know where is the finish line. It is in the future. I will do everything I can now to make sure that if I get the call, I’m ready. It is still a little far away, and a week of rugby, it is long. We hope that things will go as planned and I know that everything depends on me. “