The Blind Side : the awakening of a champion : what concessions S…

Aired Saturday 19 October, from 16: 35 on RTL9, the film The Blind Side : the awakening of a champion was one of the biggest successes of the career of Sandra Bullock. Tv Star reveals today the sacrifice that the actress has agreed to play in the film.

Relatively little known in France since it is not released in cinemas, but on DVD in 2010, the film The Blind Side : the awakening of a champion was a real hit in the USA. This feature-length film in which a young african-american virtually illiterate finds his way thanks to the love of his adoptive family and his talent for football had been appointed to the Oscar for the best film. Viewers in france have precisely the opportunity to discover, or rediscover, this Saturday 19 October 2019 from 16: 35 on RTL9.

The Blind Side : the awakening of a champion was also one of the major successes of the career of Sandra Bullock, which by the way won the Oscar for best actress for her performance in this film. In total, this fiction has achieved the feat of harvest 309 208 309 million dollars in revenue, despite a budget small enough to “only” 29 million, becoming the biggest film devoted to american football, as well as the greatest drama sports of all time.

Sandra Bullock absent from the cast of departure

In this regard, Sandra Bullock almost miss this huge success because it was not supposed to play in this movie at the start. In fact, the producers initially wanted the character played by the star of Gravity be incarnate by Julia Roberts. But as for the movie The Proposalstar Pretty Woman refused the offer and so it is Sandra Bullock who has inherited the role in the end.

However, the actress has been forced to reduce his salary and his percentage on the profits of The Blind Side : the awakening of a champion in order to be able to play in the film. For the anecdote, Sandra Bullock had initially refused the lead role three times due to his discomfort to portray the character of a devout christian. But finally, the actress was conquered by the story of this film.

