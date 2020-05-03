the blink of an eye unexpected of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate at the Golden Globes 2020

There is an air of family… If the Golden Globes honour professionals of cinema and television, they also provide the opportunity to bring together players who are not together for a moment. This year, among the nominees, the fans of the small screen have had the pleasure to discover the names of three actresses : Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the category of best actress in a drama series The Morning Show (Apple TV+) and Christina Applegate in the category of best actress comedy or musical series in Dead to Me (Netflix). If these actresses have not won statuettes, their presence has given rise to a nice wink to the fans Friends.

Three actresses of Friends met at the Golden Globes 2020

While Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green, one of the stars of Friends, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate have played in the sitcom worship his sisters, Amy and Jill Green. Interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, the star of Dead to Me has not failed to respond to their appointments. “We should all win !, joked Christina Applegate. Mom and Dad Green are really proud of it.” Christina Applegate is also back-tracked on its passage in Friendseven if she only appeared in a few episodes, noting that it was “pretty cool“a new generation of viewers to discover the series through Netflix.

Reese Witherspoon has not kept a good memory of the shooting of Friends

Sharing the poster The Mornning Showfiction based on a true story, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have not hesitated to play, during the promotion of the new series of Apple TV+, on the nostalgia of the fans Friends. The two actresses in particular have played a cult scene of their characters, even if the interpreter of Rachel has apparently forgotten a few dialogues… If it keeps good memories of his experience in the show, the second has been found to have refused to come back in the series.