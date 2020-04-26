the blockbuster, which showcases the wonder women Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron kindle “Atomic blonde“with a lot of charm. It gives us many action scenes are terrible, which allows him to show of the abilities very physical. This is one of the few actresses to not be double. To prepare for the film she had to practice several martial arts.

The coordinator of cascade told in an interview to Allo ciné : “As we did not know his level, we had planned to go slowly. One or two movements per shot. But when we saw it in action we thought we could afford to go further”.

Of this finding, the director David Leitch did not hesitate : “Then I said to the choreographers of the fighting that they could let go of and provide longer sequences and more elaborate”.

It is true that Charlize Theron lends itself perfectly to the game itself flying actually in the movie :

The stuntmen have morflé, I had to pay for several rounds to make me forgive

But according to her, it was worth it, “le made to feel the pain in my flesh made me closer to the character of Lorraine”, she says also.