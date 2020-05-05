The blow of heart of the club Sweetheart : “I’m Ready” Sam Smith & Demi Lovato

The week starts with a collaboration of fly high ! In the meantime, his new album whose release was postponed, Sam Smith entertains his fans with new titles. After “To Die For”, “How Do You Sleep ?” and “Dancing With Stranger”, the British announced “I’m Ready” on the 13th of April last. For this new song, Sam Smith is surrounded by Demi Lovato, who is back in power this year 2020. Together, the duo offers a pop song addictive ! “I’m Ready” is also illustrated by a clip sublime directed by Jora Frantzis. Look !