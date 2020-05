The blow of heart of the club Sweetheart : “You look at me,” Angèle

Angela is back with a new single. The young Belgian who was recently at the benefit concert “One World: Together at Home” chosen to rely on “You look at me”. In this song after the re-release of his album “Brol”, the artist opens his heart. On a piano melody, it conjures up a love story that she would like to live without having to undergo the gaze of the other.