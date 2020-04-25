The Blue Cross. Boca Juniors will look to purchase a final Pol Fernandez

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 25.04.2020 23:45:13





After that Guillermo Pol Fernandez it became a fundamental piece for Boca Juniors in the last title of Super leaguethe whole argentine would be interested in exercising the purchase option with Blue Crossthat he decided to pay the player for about a year and a half.

According to argentine media, the directive Xeneiza want that Pol to stay in the team and to do this you have reached out to the people of long trousers in the Machine to talk about the economic issue. Figures unofficial indicate that the purchase option would be $ 4 million.

The midfielder argentine enter not in plans for now for the cement so you might accept the negotiation.

Blue Cross is in quarantine by the pandemic COVID-19 and both players, as a technical body and directive are in the house while you finish this measure and to return to workouts.

Just confirmed that the Machine also made a cut in the salary players and technical body, which will be compensated when things resume their normal routine. This was because the celestial have not perceived sufficient income to cover these payments.

In such a scenario, the possibility of an income for a player who is not in the immediate plans would be well received by the club.