The Blue Cross. Jonathan Borja challenged to play FIFA with fans and won them

Everything you failed to do in the choose MX, Jonathan Borja he succeeded to his critics. The player of Cruz Azul he challenged his detractors of social networks to a few games of FIFA to demonstrate their skills and I won.

In his personal account, the player of Cruz Azul, exhibited the results of the matches played against those fans who accepted the challenge, and interestingly was able to defeat them allalthough it should be noted that the ecuadorian chose to Barcelona.

In choose MX, Borja it is the representative of the Machine celeste and has had no luck in the first matches since has lost both games. The opening Day was beaten by the Atlas 1-4 and this afternoon fell to San Luis 2-0.

His teammates have shown support for the footballer of ecuador, but fans cement will not forgive the defeats even if it is a duel virtual.