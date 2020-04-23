The Blue cross were ‘autotrolleó’ after fourth defeat in eLigaMX

Blue Cross it is the mockery of the eLigaMX, The Machine has not been able to score a single point in the draw and are so aware of their condition, that to tease of themselves.

In social networks, The Machine posted a meme in which you make a mock of his time in the contest-mail; however, they also highlight that in the tournament normal are the leaders of the Decommissioning by 2020.

Blue Cross fell on Wednesday 3-1 against Toluca Felipe Pardoin what represented its fourth defeat in the same amount of days of the eLigaMX.

Jonathan Borja and Santiago Gimenez are those who have not been able to give only one point to Cement. Lucas Passerini, its third representative, has not yet made his debut in the tournament.

