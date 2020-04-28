The blunder of Joe Jonas on Instagram: Sophie Turner puts it back in its place

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas both have a special humor, they love to tease each other on social networks. The couple, married since the 1st of may, spend a lot of time separated, but still seems very close. So, when Joe made a blunder on his account Instagram, his wife does not miss the opportunity to put it back in its place.

Joe Jonas is known to be part of the trio of brothers the Jonas Brothers. After a series, several albums, films, concert tours, they are all three very close. Joe has published a photo of the three of them, he wrote in the caption: “Best. Day. Life.“

Except that after being married to Sophie Turner last may in Las Vegas , and after you hold the main ceremony in late June in the south of France, his wife, Sophie Turner believes that there “may be” other best days in his life. She comments thus: “Really? The BEST day!? Interesting…“

The internet users are amused in the comments. “Rule it as the Queen of the North, Sophie“or yet “I know who’s going to sleep on the couch…“.