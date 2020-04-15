The Board of Trump to re-open the America has Ivanka, Jared Kushner, and no health expert – VIDEO

#uslocalnew #Juliablog #usnewstoday
►The Board of Trump to re-open the America has Ivanka, Jared Kushner, and no health expert
—————– —-
► PLEASE SUBSCRIBE and ENJOY MORE: https://bit.ly/2KpOaig
►Source / credit:
►See more:
✅ New on the local policy: https://bit.ly/2IvcrS8
✅ Connect with US LOCAL NEWS online:
✅ Visit https://thehill.com/, https://www.palmerreport.com/
✅ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/USPolitics24h
✅ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/USLOCALNEWS/
► Thanks for watching!
This video appeared first on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9z0ebW3P3A