The boss of Xiaomi uses a smartphone competitor

There are situations, it is necessary to admit, rather ironic. And the latest blunder by date for Xiaomi, which has recently unveiled its smartphone gaming Black Shark 3. It is on Weibo, a famous chinese social network, that the diplomatic incident took place. Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, has posted a message from… an iPhone. An ironic situation when we know that the firm of Cupertino galley not bad for China, and that chinese consumers are quite resistant to the idea of buying an iPhone. The latter generally prefer the local vendors, such as Huawei. The message of Lei Jun has since been deleted.

Big blunder for Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi !

An event that aroused the anger of the users of smartphones Xiaomi after Lei Jun for the latest information on models to come. Pan Jiutang (an analyst), as reported by Gizmochina, then tried to defend the president and CEO of the firm chinese saying that it was normal to use the products of the competition to see what is done next. A defence that has not really convinced the most ardent lovers of Xiaomi, whose Mi 10 is currently offered in reduction. This episode is not the first time. Gal Gadot, who was the ambassador of Huawei, issued a message praising the Huawei P30… with an iPhone.

