The botox Kim Kardashian as well kept it to your face quarantine

The make-up artist of Kim K. says she does not use botox.

Uses a toxin 100% vegetable.

While the rest of the planet, for our confinements particular, we are concerned about things like buying in the supermarkets, which are simply, that all around us are in good health, or how to do juggling with the telecommuting with children gritándote in the ears, the clan Kardashian (who, for all the world knows that they live in their own microcosm) has a concern: what do we do botox in quarantine?

The classrooms are closed, prohibition to go out in the street if this is not strictly necessary (and so sorry the botox Kimbut is not food), and the experts can not go home to help with this drama… But the panic is not there in the home of Kardashian, because we’ve learned through an interview with Mario Dedivanovic for Daily Day Kim, not to use botox.

And even if we have to allow to doubt a little of this, we continue with the data: use a toxin 100% vegetable. “Kim does not use botox as it is a neurotoxin. I used the biotuline, a toxin 100% vegetable. “There’s the key: BIOTULINA ,.

The biotuline is nothing more than a gel botox organic that reduces facial wrinkles in just one hour. And yes, you read that correctly. The biotuline is entirely plant-based. Is formulated on the basis of espilantol, which contains a plant’s local anesthetic. Is your effect that reduces the small muscle contractions and relaxes facial features. The wrinkles will disappear (don’t expect great miracles, we speak of SMALL wrinkles) at the level of the eyes and between the eyebrows.

And not only the family Kardashian, that uses this compound to maintain their routines in particular, but other names such as Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Leonardo Dicaprio or Madonna ring also among the celebrities that use of the biotoxin organic botox.

What a life more hard.