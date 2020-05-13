The Bottle Cap Challenge” Mariah Carey has broken the internet

PEOPLE – over 500,000 retweets in 24 hours. Mariah Carey has a new feat to his name thanks to a challenge on the social networks. For the last several days on social networks, the users participate in the new challenge mode: the “Bottle Cap Challenge”. This new challenge is to uncork a bottle with a kick. Personalities have they also tried their luck.

Justin Bieber, Jason Statham or even Ahmed Sylla were filmed doing the “Bottle Cap Challenge”. But this is Mariah Carey who has managed to get out of the lot. On 7 July, she posted a video on Twitter and to uncork the bottle, she has not had need to use his foot but his voice, as you can see in the video above.

A content that has quickly made the rounds of the social network and is now part of the video retweetées.

