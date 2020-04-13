The boyfriend of the mother of Neymar also came out with the chef of the player and other men

The mother of Neymar, Nadine Gonçalvesshouted to the world that has a new boyfriend 30 years her junior.

And according to the information of The Sun, Tiago Ramos has come out with several men, including the personal chef of Neymar.

View this post on Instagram I want you to be the best version of my 😈🤫 #madrid #modelomadrid A post shared by Tiago Ramos 🇧🇷🇪🇸🇺🇸🇵🇹🇫🇷🇲🇦 (@tiagoramoss) on Dec 7, 2019 at 8:29am PST

In addition, brazilian media claim that Ramos also had a relationship with a famous actor from Brazil called Carlinhos Maia.

The brazilian journalist Fabia Oliveira stated that Ramos had an affair for three years with a millionaire businessman named Eduardo Pereira and a brief affair with a consultant public relations called Irinaldo Oliver.

Oliveira told the newspaper Or Day: “I was with Tiago from 2017 to mid-2018. I was amazed by this news about his new relationship and my phone has not stopped ringing.”

“I began to receive pictures of him with the mother of Neymar. I am amazed. I always knew that he also saw women, but I had never seen him with any.”

