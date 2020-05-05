The brain suspected of the robbery of Kim Kardashian was released from prison in Beauvais

Thursday, April 30, 2020, according to LCI, Aomar Ait Khedache, the man believed by investigators to have been the “brains” behind the robbery of Kim Kardashian was released from the jail of Beauvais to be assigned to his home because of the healthcare situation linked to the epidemic of coronavirus.

The gang of ” papys robbers “

At the time, the information had made great noise in the night from 2 to October 3, 2016 at 2: 30 p.m. , while Kim Kardashian, the influenceuse millionaire is on a visit to Paris to attend Fashion week, she is the victim of an assault in a duplex at the very luxurious hotel Pourtales in the 8th district where she was staying.

The starlet is alone, nose-to-nose with two individuals disguised as police officers. They ligotent the star naked in his bathrobe, the sequester in his bathroom and breaking into.

Kidnapping and burglary

The robbers eventually fled with a booty of more than € 9 million of jewelry stolen.

Then, it was the most important turning for a personality in France for the past 20 years.

This turning had the a of many international newspapers and harmed the image of the country in terms of safety of the tourists. Kim Kardashian had finally delivered this narrative shock in his reality tv show “The Incredible Family Kardashian” that aired on the american channel E! and in France on NRJ12.

9 million euros of the loot disappeared in the nature

The investigation conducted by the police allows them to identify many suspect, using the decryption cameras, monitors, telephone conversations and DNA analysis.

Among them are three men who are quickly arrested, all three of which are older than sixty years, the gang was soon dubbed ” the papys robbers “.

Aomar Ait Khedache, cook 64-year-old described as “the brains” of the robbery by the investigators in pre-trial detention, was detained in the central penitentiary of the city of Beauvais. He was already serving a 5 years prison sentence imposed by the tribunal de grande instance of Nanterre in may 2017 for the facts of the abduction of flight meeting committed in April 2015 in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

A remission of sentence Covid-19

The inmate who had received a positive response from the judge to his request for release has been able to enjoy as several thousand prisoners French two months of barely extra due to the crisis of the sars coronavirus.

He is now assigned to residence as provided for under its legal control.

The public Prosecutor has appealed the decision of release but it was confirmed and justified by the beginning of April, due to a pre-trial detention of more than 3 years, and the state of health, that might make it more vulnerable to the epidemic.

Without the remissions of sentence that are related to the health situation, his detention would last until the end of the summer.

The investigation on the robbery of Kim Kardashian has recently been closed, if Aomar Ait Khedache had to be returned before a court of assizes, so it should appear in free trial.

The loot of the robbery, the 9 million euros worth of jewelry was never recovered, according to investigators may have been passed to Antwerp in Belgium.

Other infamous inmates in Beauvais

This fact is not without reminding us that the prison of the city of Beauvais has repeatedly played host to infamous inmates such as Jawad Bendaoud, the proprietor of the terrorists of the November 13, 2015 at le Bataclan or Hamou Benlatrèche, the author of the attack on the car ram, which had injured six members of the operation Sentinel August 9, 2017 to Levallois.