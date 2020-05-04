The brain suspected of the robbery of Kim Kardashian was released from prison in Beauvais

Thursday, April 30, 2020, according to LCI, Aomar Ait Khedache, the man believed by investigators to have been the “brains” behind the robbery of Kim Kardashian was released from the jail of Beauvais to be assigned to his home because of the healthcare situation linked to the epidemic of coronavirus.

The gang of ” papys robbers “

At the time, the information had made great noise in the night from 2 to October 3, 2016 at 2: 30 p.m. , while Kim Kardashian, the influenceuse millionaire is on a visit to Paris to attend Fashion week, she is the victim of an assault in a duplex at the very luxurious hotel Pourtales in the 8th district where she was staying.

The starlet is alone, nose-to-nose with two individuals disguised as police officers. They ligotent the star naked in his bathrobe, the sequester in his bathroom and breaking into.

Kidnapping and burglary

The robbers eventually fled with a booty of more than € 9 million of jewelry stolen.

Then, it was the most important turning for a personality in France for the past 20 years.

This turning had the a of many international newspapers and harmed the image of the country in terms of safety of the tourists. Kim Kardashian had finally delivered this narrative shock in his reality tv show “The Incredible Family Kardashian” that aired on the american channel E! and in France on NRJ12.