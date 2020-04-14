the brand new skincare Rihanna confirmed

The skincare will not resist long to Rihanna. While the rumor for the past year, the star has officially confirmed the British “Vogue” the creation of the “Fenty-Skin”, its new brand of care. A consecration for the young woman of many hats, of which the empire never ceases to gain height.

Nothing resists the empire Rihanna. The american star has definitely made a name in all areas, and continues its climb into a real girlboss. Makeup, fashion, lingerie and now, care… records are beaten.

For over a year, rumors regarding the creation of a brand skincare Rihanna went good train, following the deposit (not confirmed by the principal concerned), and the name of its new brand at the u.s. patent office, march 25, 2019. Some of them would have even had access to the folder even though it was confidential, may as well see what it was : “care, soap, skin care and personal care products (excluding cosmetics, color, fragrances and other products that are only scented), as well as the associated accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators”.

It is only in the last number of the British Vogue Rihanna has confirmed the creation of its new brand skincare, soberly named Fenty Skin. During the interview, she indicated that the the same level of requirement applied to his brand of makeup, was expected to Fenty Skin. This explains as well the year of the research teams needed. The singer has also said she played a real role in the creation, and the evolution of its brands : “I write all the texts for websites, the description of the products, their names, the names of colors…”. To which she added, “I’d feel like a sham if I was selling something that I can’t defend”.

No other information has yet been unveiled, but we can already anticipate a number of quality products, carefully worked out, in view of the requirement of their creator. One thing is certain, nothing is left to chance, and we look forward to the result with the greatest impatience.