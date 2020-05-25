The brand of makeup Morphe lands in France

Fans of makeup will be delighted by this new (drum roll) : the Morphe is available for purchase in France. The brand of makeup in the us has finally a French site on which you will be able to buy a lot (a lot) of palettes and brushes. If the name of the Morphe means nothing to you (according to this article it is sure that you will go for a ride on the site), the brand is known with its brushes of professional quality as well as for its pallets of makeup at a low price. At base, the brand was called Morphe Brushes and only sold brushes and accessories for make-up. But little by little, the two creators have wanted to do more and have started to make products of makeup.

Professional quality for all

Today, we can purchase on their eshop (which is available in France if you have followed) both sets of brushes that palettes of eyeshadows, of blushs, foundation, concealer, the illuminators… Finally something to do a full makeup. The products are of very good quality (pigments, attire) and at an affordable price. For example, the foundation with a high coverage, which is available in 60 shades (yes, 60 !), is 20 €, the red lipstick matte at 11€, and the palettes of eyeshadows are between 8 € (up to 3 shadows) and 42 € (for 35 shadows) and the set of 22 brushes 153 € (6,90 € brush). And we love the Morphe particularly for his collaborations incredible with influencers, like James Charles, Jaclyn Hill, or Jeffree Star, which offer palettes of eyeshadows are wonderful and the sets of brushes in their image.

We don’t know you, but we we are driving is to purchase 2-3 products Morphe !