The Brawler, the first film of Walter Hill’s DVD and Blu-ray

In parallel to the release of the films in the series Vigilantes in the city, the editions Sidonis Calysta, we propose another film with Charles Bronson, the first movie directed by Walter Hill, The Brawler, great action film with James Coburn and Jill Ireland.

Once again, the original title, Hard Timesis far more evocative than the French title. Just a few pictures to understand that these are difficult times in which it is question here, what are the years of social catastrophe that followed the famous Black Thursday of 1929. Here, as throughout the film, Walter Hill chose to make little : a man in a goods train, a shot on a kid in a car, and this is amply sufficient to show the time and set the mood.

The ambiance is that of a company in bankruptcy. Even if Walter Hill did not insist heavily on it, The Brawler takes place in an America socially affected. The streets are empty, the cities are deserted. Public services are totally absent from the film : not the shadow of a police officer, a judge or any official. The laws themselves do not seem to exist any more. The only living beings in the film are crooks, big or small, who organize these fights illegal or that make their profits by lending money to the punters. So, what happens in this film is the result of the bankruptcy of the State.

A bankruptcy of the State, which leads to a destruction of society. In The Brawlerany social organization has disappeared, and the civilization has regressed. The best citizens are those who strike the loudest or have the most guns. The best example is Jim Henry, who is fighting a really beastly. America Brawlerit is the reign of the strongest.

In this world, Chaney (Charles Bronson) is perfectly in its place. First, because it hits fast, and strong. But also because he is taciturn, solitary to the point of appearing social, rejecting any form of social convenience. He does not hide that its sole concern is the money, and that this takes the place of a single legal entity (at least that is what it says, even if the final will moderate a bit these about).

Sobriety will be to put all the film, and it is one of the good ideas for the staging of the part of Walter Hill. He never will too. The Brawler essential, stripping himself of everything that would be superfluous. This allows the film to keep perfect rhythm without ever being frenetic. Nothing is too much, nor the duration, nor the effects of staging. If the restoration of the America of 20 years is a great achievement, she never takes over the story.

The choice of actors is so much to the success of the film. The tandem in which Walter Hill thought the original was composed by Jan Michael Vincent (the future actor of the series Supercopter), and Warren Oates, before you go and check on Charles Bronson and James Coburn. The two actors make sparks in roles antithetical, the one who says nothing and the one who speaks too much (duet type as the one found several times in Walter Hill, among others, played by Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte in 48 Hours).

Finally, it should be noted the music, very beautiful and elegant, and the mounting, directed by Roger Spottiswoode, who had carried out the editing of the films of Peckinpah (Dogs of straw, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid) before becoming a director of Under Fire, Hiking for a killer or the James Bond Tomorrow never dies.

Editions Sidonis Calysta we have a very nice copy of this Brawleras well in terms of both sound and image.

Level to complement the program, we have a right to three interviews. The longest and the most interesting is the one of director Walter Hill, who returns to the origins of the film (we learn the link between The Brawler and the grandfather of the director). Hill and, in another interview, the producer Lawrence Gordon, both return on the reports a little complicated between Bronson and Coburn, who was obviously a little hard to bear that the first is a headlining more popular than him.

Features :

Languages ; English 2.0 and 5.1), French

French sub-titles

Duration : 89 minutes (DVD), 93 minutes (BR)

To complement the program :

Trailer

Interview with Walter Hill (20 minutes)

Interview with Lawrence Gordon, producer (13 minutes)

Interview with Barry de Vorzon, composer (8 minute)

