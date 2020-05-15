The Brazilian MC Kevin o Chris embarks Drake in the remix of the hit “Ela é do Tipo”

(Relaxnews) – At the exit of its title baile funk ‘Ela é do Tipo”, MC Kevin o Chris had recorded 80 million of streaming on Spotify. Capitalizing on this success, the Brazilian appealed to Drake for a remix of a bilingual piece.

In this version, the Canadian laments on a romance dysfunctional.

Drake returned from his first trip to Brazil, where he participated in the festival Rock in Rio in the month of September. As noted by Rolling Stone, it is not the only one to turn to Latin America for inspiration.

Last year, 2 Chainz and French Montana have revisited the title of MC Kevinho “Olha a Explosão”. In 2017, Future and J. Balvin participated in the remix of the song of MC Fioti “Bum Bum Tam Tam”, the first clip of baile funk to reach one billion views on YouTube.

In addition to try to the brazilian funk, Drake has recently made mention on Instagram of a new entrepreneurial venture with the launch of the company’s More Life Growth Co.

The social networks are full of images of his team in the full distribution of flowers in the streets of Toronto, the hometown of the rapper. HighSnobiety reports that More Life Growth Co. figure on the list of canadian trademarks offering “of products and accessories related to cannabis, the cannabis, the THC and the CBD”. Drake would be joining in this sector, Jay-Z, Snoop Dog or Wiz Khalifa.

Pending more information, here is the remix of the song of MC Kevin o Chris’s “Ela é do Tipo” : Youtu.be/efhvup2ObxI