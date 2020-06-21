The breeder of golden doodle you receive a call : after 5 minutes, you realize that it is a star very well known ! – People

A star known all over the world who wanted to adopt a puppy for her son.

During the pandemic of coronavirus that affects a large part of the world, animals have been a great reinforcement for many people, including children.

Jennifer Lopez to adopt a golden doodle for your child

It is in the social networking websites that the singer-known all over the world Jennifer Lopez has announced the adoption of an adorable puppy breed golden doodle that she offered to her son, Max, 12 years of age.

A “gift,” carefully thought-out, which, of course, very pleased at the child. As for the dog, which still has no name the first at the time of writing the article, he already has his own Instagram and obviously miss out. Whether it is the joy and the happiness of all the family, where he now lives in Miami. Large field-of-games gogos and sweets by the dozen, the puppy leads a real life of a pasha, surrounded by much love.

Remember, in passing, that the adoption of an animal should always be well-considered above, and of a pet is not a gift. It is a living being endowed with sensitivity, which requires a large amount of attention.

