The bridges of Madison county, Mystic River,… The 5 best films directed by Clint Eastwood

The bridges of Madison county (1995)

The epitome of melodrama. Rarely romance has done as much to cry in the cottages. In this movie terribly melancholic, Clint Eastwood deploys its fiber-romantic (he had already shown in Bronco Billy or The Test of strength), brittle, a little more this picture of the reaction that it sticks even to the skin. This love story is brilliant – it lasted only four days – will count for a lifetime in the one of Francesca (Meryl Streep) and her beautiful photographer (Clint Eastwood). And the end, heart-breaking, will mark forever.

Mystic River (2003)

Still a “grand cru”, highly appreciated by the international critics and adored by the general public. Maybe the opus the dark side of his filmography, where he explores with fever childhood broken, the blind swordsman and the bad conscience. Or how the kidnapping and the rape of a child destroying a friendship and, decades later, an entire community. A true Greek tragedy, which earned Sean Penn and Tim Robbins won the oscar for best actor and one for best actor in a supporting role. For the anecdote, the friend Eli Wallach aka Tuco in the Good, the bad and the Ugly, made an appearance in the blink of an eye in the role of an old grocer.

Relentless (1992)

With this western twilight, Clint Eastwood came through the front door. The filmmaker was no longer in the odor of sanctity in the United States, after several successive failures at the box-office (Bird, Feeder,

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”25″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Glee : Ryan Murphy talks about his desire to reboot and ignites the fans

The opera singer Mady Mesplé is dead at the age of 89 years

Sandra Bullock, Sophie Marceau, Sharon Stone, Freddie Highmore, Antoine de Caunes… These stars that are not of their age (PHOTOS)

Charlotte Namura goes on the rants after the death of George Floyd and flies to the rescue of Camélia Jordana

Death of Guy Bedos : her son, Nicolas, is announcing the location and date of the funeral

“data-reactid=”26″>Glee : Ryan Murphy talks about his desire to reboot and ignites the fans

The opera singer Mady Mesplé is dead at the age of 89 years

Sandra Bullock, Sophie Marceau, Sharon Stone, Freddie Highmore, Antoine de Caunes… These stars that are not of their age (PHOTOS)

Charlotte Namura goes on the rants after the death of George Floyd and flies to the rescue of Camélia Jordana

Death of Guy Bedos : her son, Nicolas, is announcing the location and date of the funeral