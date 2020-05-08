The Brit Awards 2020 : looks more crazy on the red carpet

This is his year. The singer Billie Eilish has swept on its passage, and again yesterday, the singer of 18 years was the star of the ceremony of the Brit Awards, the Victoires de la musique in English, which was held at the O2 Arena in London. The opportunity for the american singer to interpret for the first time the title ” No Time to Die “, the original song of the next ” James Bond “, ” Dying can wait.” But if the singer with green hair, was honored by receiving the award of best international artist female of the year, the public was indignant to notice the lack of women nominated in the major categories, best album and best group.

The Brit award for revelation of the year was awarded to Lewis Capaldi, and best british album for “Psychodrama” of David Omoregie, Foals has been crowned best british group and Tyler, The Creator for best international male artist. Price the most awaited song of the year has been attibuée to Lewis Capaldi for ” Someone you loved “.

Check out the red carpet of the Brit Awards 2020.