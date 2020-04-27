The british R&B singer Tyrese says that Kanye West uses religion to manipulate the fans

Kanye West has broadened his musical profile when he began his service on Sunday a year ago. His movement has been praised and criticized, many highlighting his growth as an artist and a businessman – and others think that it uses the genre of gospel to push his brand further and is not sincere. A person who believes that the latter is the lead singer of R&B and star of the franchise, The Fast and the Furious, Tyrese.

Tyrese said that Kanye West uses religion to manipulate the fans

Tyrese has become famous for having given its opinion on all things related to pop culture and social issues. He also attributed his professional success to his religious beliefs, but in regards to the transition of the West, Tyrese is not convinced. In an interview with Jason Lee-Hollywood Unlocked, Tyrese has nothing selected.

“I will never forget when they said that the world you had his back turned, that is to say, the Black, all you have to do is to speak of Jesus and you will get whatever you want,” said Tyrese about Kanye West. “They will pass from you to turn the back to swing again. You just have to talk a lot about Jesus. “

Tyrese does not deny that the West has been able to reach a different audience and genre – and, more precisely, that it has presented to its fans something new, but he thinks that West has a hidden agenda.

“Me personally, nothing about Kanye – and I’m not trying to be politically correct because I’d definitely say to people what I feel for Kanye, if I had feelings about Kanye – but I think that in the end, we come all to a place where we embrace our spirituality at some level that we embrace him “, he continued. “But if you use God as a form of manipulation, God knows your heart and I don’t care of the kind of power and influence you have.”

Tyrese has warned that God will “deal” any person who uses religion as an ascent.

The service Sunday Kanye Wests has been a huge success, but has also been the subject of numerous criticism

At the beginning of 2019, the West started to organize one-hour sessions in various places where he invited people. The music would consist of songs gospel music with shades of hip-hop and would be used as a sermon, as opposed to a religious service traditional. The movement became known under the name of Sunday service.

Outside of the fans, the peers of the West have also become hypnotised and they have begun to grow and gain traction. After his performance at Coachella, Pitchfork wrote that the performance was “a mess sacrilege” while criticizing it as a simple marketing tool to take it to the next level.

“He is content to let the singers in your pajamas discombobulés and sometimes treble wander over a hill and call it gospel,” reads one.

The New Yorker has called the Sunday Service of “promoting oneself”, noting that West, who had been against reality tv, and he started making appearances alongside his wife on ” Keeping Up with the Kardashians, what many thought to be a ploy to announce his plans for the future.

West has used his extension of the Sunday Service to go out a rap album gospel, Jesus Is King. The album was met with mixed reviews, but it landed on the list of Rolling Stone’s best albums hip hop of 2019, ranking at number 16.

“Jesus Is King is filled with moments of brilliance – almost every song on the disc contains a musical phrase, an idea, a line that clearly shows that he is still one of the best to do it – often without trying to stretch to a whole song “, the text read in part.

Regardless of the opinions shared, West continues the Sunday service, and insists on the fact that he is on a spiritual path.