the broadcast stopped as of 2 may

The semi-final and the final The Voice 9 scheduled to be held on 2 and 9 may next. The two issues had to be shot in public and live at the Palais des Sports in Paris. But the crisis of the Covid-19 forces, the filming of the show was interrupted. ” Either one is confined, or it is not. The Voice requires a minimum of quality, we prefer to wait rather than to propose an emission degraded. We already have our candidates, our coaches, we’re ready to go !“had assured Fabrice Bailly, director of programmes and acquisitions of TF1 in an interview given to the Paris.

And the confinement being extended until 11 may this year, TF1 has had to make decisions. Viewers would therefore have to wait several months before discovering the winner of the ninth season : the 2 next may will therefore be re-broadcasted the concert of 2017 Enfoirés, baptized Mission Enfoirés.

The Voice thus joins the list of the programmes to be broadcast has been disrupted by the crisis of Covid-19 : Koh-Lanta now has its own emissions, which are shortened, as well as Top chef, on the M6 channel.

M-C. C