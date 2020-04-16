the brother of Kim threatened with death by Committee Chyna ?

OMG ! Committee Chyna, the ex-girlfriend of Rob Kardashian was threatened of death… With a gun ! A nightmare for the brother of Kim.

While they’re fighting for custody of their daughter, Rob Kardashian and Committee Chyna came to the hands. This last has even strangled his ex, before threatening him with a weapon. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Rob Kardashian has had a nightmare. While the brother of Kim K’s book a battle for the custody of the Dream, his daughter, his ex gives him a hard time.

On his side, the only brother of the Kardashian said that Committee Chyna would have physically assaulted. At least that is what he recounts in a new document and submits it to the court.

Everything would be held 4 years ago, after the birth of a Dream. Rob Kardashian and Committee Chyna had a stormy conversation that has turned to vinegar.

In his fury, Chyna so killed Rob with a iPhone chargerbefore the strike hit metal bar. But that is not all, far from it…

In his testimony, Rob Kardashian adds that the mother of his child would have threatened with a loaded firearm !

Rob Kardashian assaulted by Committee Chyna: he fears for his safety and the safety of the Dream

“She used my phone to call Victory in FaceTime. During the call, Chyna has pointed a gun on me and threatened me “, he said in court.

Rob Kardashian think in any case have been close to death and “feared for [sa] life “. He also stated that Chyna had “a lot of strength when she is drunk or stoned “which does not arrange anything in his case, if it proves the truth of his words.

Also note that in their battle without thank you for the warning of the Dream, the penchant of Chyna to drink will not go in his favor. As for the main concerned, it contends that her daughter, Dream, was burned twice by her father.

She then points at the finger the negligence of Rob, she says depressive and suicidal… The battle is far from over, between Rob Kardashian and Committee Chyna.

Case to follow…

Tags : committee china rob kardashian breakup – Committee Chyna – committee chyna rob kardashian – rob karadashian – rob kardashian latest news – rob kardashian news – rob kardashian news