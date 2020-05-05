The brother of Nicki Minaj sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a girl

The elder brother of Nicki Minaj has been sentenced to life in prison including 25 years of safety for raping a little girl. Jelanie Maraj has been convicted of sexual assault and of endangering a child after a long trial started in 2017 on Long Island, in the state of New York.

The facts relate to his daughter-in-law, who was 11 years old at the time. The sentence had been delayed after the lawyers of the brother of the rapper have appealed the verdict, claiming that the jurors had improperly ruled. Appeal dismissed last October.

Only this Monday (27 jan. 20) that the award has, therefore, been confirmed, reported TMZ. Jelanie Maraj says always that he is innocent, blaming his ex, Jacqueline Robinson – the mother of the girl at the centre of the case – of the have trapped for trying to extort $ 25 million.

Nicki Minaj has never made any comment on the matter, but she had helped to pay his bail of 100,000 dollars. The interpreter of Anaconda had been summoned as a witness at the trial but was never called to speak.