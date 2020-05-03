The brothers Russo on the reaction of the fans that made them emotional

The famous filmmakers of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Joe and Anthony Russo have moved on to other projects. But in honor of the first anniversary of the Avengers: the End of the game, they have joined a live stream and shared a few stories with their fans. Check out what time has caused an emotional reaction for them when they saw the film alongside an audience.

Anthony and Joe Russo have directed “the Avengers: Endgame”

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo at the world’s first “Avengers: Endgame” on April 22, 2019 | Albert L. Ortega / .

The brothers Russo have started their journey in the MCU when the director of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They then directed the sequel to Captain America: Civil War. Often considered more a movie set than a part of the trilogy, Captain America, the brothers Russo have been found to be perfect in order to face the next pair of films Avengers.

Came first Avengers: Infinity War, in which the characters of the previous films the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, and many others, were all a team. They fail in their quest to defeat Thanos. A year later, Avengers: the End of the game is released. The film marked the epic conclusion of the saga Infinity, as well as their expected time, as developers in the MCU.

They have revealed new information during a standby virtual

The end of the game was, as fans now know, an incredible success. It has exceeded two films of James Cameron, Titanic and Avatar, to become the most profitable film of all time. But a year after its release, the fans were in a very different place. Instead of attending a screening anniversary in the cinema, everyone is stuck at home because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus (COVID-19).

With the first movie of phase 4 of the MCU, Black Widow, delayed due to these circumstances, the brothers Russo have adopted an excellent plan. They were tweeted live and broadcast live for fans around the world looked to End the game via Disney + or their own copies purchased of the film. And they shared a few secrets along the way.

The brothers Russo have recalled a particular scene that has made you emotional

The brothers Russo have been able to offer new information while reviewing the End of the game with the fans. But in addition to the facts related to the plot and the more technical components, there were also moments that were more personal, such as a clip in the scenes of Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson hugging.

The filmmakers have also commented on what has made you emotional. “This was the last partition that comes on the movie”, they said about the score by composer Alan Silvestri during the scene where all the heroes lost in Infinity War arrive to the battle via the many portals of Doctor Strange. “We were all torn when we saw it photographed,” they added.

They even crawled across them in a theatre and recorded the reaction of the public

Not only the brothers Russo have felt the impact of this moment while they looked at it during the process of filming, but to hear and see the reaction of the public was also affected. At the end of the evening of the day before, they have released the above video, in which you can hear very loud screams and excited the audience during a projection.

“This was taken on the iPhone of Joe when we’re introduced in the Regency Village Theatre during the opening night of the UCLA. It is the stage where we have torn, ” they wrote on their account Instagram shared. More than ever, it is nice to have this reminder of the power of cinema and the collective experience.