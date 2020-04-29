the brothers Russo reveal original videos, behind-the-scenes of the blockbuster





On the occasion of the first anniversary of the film, Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors have announced on the social networks of the original videos of the shooting. One discovers there in particular the farewell of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans on their character, that they embody the past decade: Iron Man and Captain America. Of touching moments.

Read more on BFMTV.com

“data-reactid=”30″>One also sees the actors relaxed between takes, including a hilarious Chris Evans in blackface Steve Rogers old. The Russo also released a video of the first Brie Larson in the skin of Captain Marvel. Contrary to what one might believe, the film was also made in sets real and not only on green funds. To shoot in the streets of New York, the team has had to compete of imagination.However, it will take a few years before seeing a production Marvel of the scope ofAvengers Endgame. And a bit of patience to discover the suite of the saga on the big screen: the next few movies announced – Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang Li have all been shifted to the end of the year and next year due to…Read more on BFMTV.com

Has to read also