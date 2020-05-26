The brothers Russo think that Robert Downey Jr. had “feelings are mixed” about the end of Iron Man in the MCU

For those who have seen Avengers: the End of the game, the death of Tony Stark was just as shocking and emotional as the fans were forced to say goodbye to Iron Man in the film world Marvel. In an interview in 2019, Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed that Robert Downey Jr. had “feelings are mixed” about the end of the arc of his beloved character in the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr. | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The directors of the MCU have announced the death of Tony Stark to Robert Downey Jr.

When planning the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: the End of the game, the brothers Russo and screenwriters of the film Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, have discussed the plot of the characters with the actors. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joe and Anthony Russo have said they have presented the arc of Tony Stark Downey Jr.

“We’ve introduced Robert to his bow, because he started the whole MCU. The arc of Tony Stark is the longest and perhaps the most complete of the MCU. Once we decided that we wanted this kind of end for the character, we wanted to definitely ensure that Robert was comfortable with this, simply because of his enormous contribution to the MCU. We have explained. We went to the meet and we have explained, ” said Anthony Russo.

The two thought that Robert Downey Jr. had “feelings are mixed” about the end of his character in the MCU

While the filmmakers have presented the scenario of Tony Stark in Avengers: the End of the game to Downey Jr., the two were of the view that the actor originally had “feelings are mixed” about this.

IN RELATION: “Black Widow”: Scarlett Johansson reacts to the news that Robert Downey Jr. will appear in the next Marvel movie

“I think that Downey may have had mixed emotions about the reflection [where Tony Stark ends up in Endgame]but I think that in the end, it was totally accepted, ” said Anthony Russo.

Joe Russo added: “We are working on this arc for this movie since the civil war. We have put in place Downey for this performance is special for two films now. ”

The actor had to be convinced to say his last line in ” the Avengers: Endgame “

Not only the filmmakers thought that Downey Jr. had mixed feelings about the end of Iron Man in the MCU, but the actor had also initially refused to say the last line of the character.

In Avengers: the End of the game, Tony Stark says “I am Iron Man”, just after having taken the Infinity Stones to Thanos. Then he snaps his fingers, beating Thanos and dies in the process. As the moment became iconic for film, Downey Jr. initially refused to say “I am Iron Man”.

“It is an interesting story. I had dinner with [Robert Downey Jr.] as two weeks before the shooting. And he said: “I don’t know. I really don’t want to go back and enter in this emotional state. It’s going to take… it is hard. “And crazy enough, Joel Silver, the producer, was at the dinner. It is an old friend of Robert, ” said Joe Russo on the podcast ReelBlend. “And Joel comes in and he says to himself:” Robert, what are you talking about? It is the most beautiful replica I’ve ever heard! You have to say this line! You must do it! “Then, thank God, Joel Silver was at the dinner, because it helped us to convince Robert to follow this line. “

On the basis of what the brothers Russo have said about the creation of Avengers: the End of the game, it seems that it took a bit of convincing to Downey Jr. to accept the scenario of Tony Stark in the film.