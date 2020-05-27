The brothers Safdie, directors of“Uncut Gems”, signed a two-year contract with HBO

The famous duo fraternal, recently acclaimed for his thriller police Uncut Gems on Netflix, has just signed an agreement with the famous tv channel HBO and the studio amount, of Hollywood, A24.

After card on Netflix with the thriller speed of Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems as well as Good Timesnamed to Cannes several times in 2017 and worn by Robert Pattinson, the brothers Safdie seem ready to embark into a new phase of ambitious and promising of their career. Tuesday, 26 may, Josh and Benny Safdie, have signed a two-year contract with the american channel HBO, the creator of series such as Game Of Thrones, Chernobyl or Euphoriaand with A24, the studio amount, of Hollywood, who is in charge of the executive production of all of their upcoming projects.

A aesthetic identical

Although they both appeared on the screen in the same episode of the series Togetherness HBO in 2016, highlights Variety, it will be the first tv show of Safdie. This may not be problematic, since the universe and the aesthetic of roughness and dark that share directors with the two partners.

