The brushing of Kim Kardashian defies the one of Brigitte Bardot

Wearing a blow-dry oversize worthy of the former muse of Serge Gainsbourg, it is sat on said bike american, ready to set sail. To his side, another biker. It is the singer Cher, known for his song “Believe”, released in 1999.

HAIRSTYLE – “I have need of person in Harley-Davidson.” This phrase, sung by Brigitte Bardot in 1968, would have to be pronounced by Kim Kardashian today. On Tuesday 25 February, the star of social networks has shared a photo of it surprising on his account Instagram.

They both look great in these looks decidedly rock of the 1960s. In his caption, Kim Kardashian recalls Priscilla Presley, the only wife of the american legend, as a source of inspiration.

The photos have been taken in the framework of the next issue of the fashion magazine by Carine Roitfeld, CR Fashion Book. “In the current political context, we wanted to show women strong and confident, writes the former editor-in-chief of Vogue. […] And we have highlighted their incredible philanthropic efforts.”

Naomi Campbell also in the campaign

Absent from the pictures above, Naomi Campbell figure into the shooting. Like the latter, whose humanitarian commitment is known to all, all the three have been chosen for the beliefs that they defend. For Kim Kardashian, the rights of prisoners in the United States and to Cher, his activism against Trump.

“My evolution is probably related to the combination of several factors, including the fact that mature, to me being married, of having children. My life has nothing to do with what it was when I started to tell the story of the wife of Kanye West, whose remarks were reported by Page Six. Now, I feel that I have a duty to respect myself and my children, more than to my audience. I want to be a model for them.”

Despite that, the young wife of 39 years, continues to be regularly accused of many wrongs on the social networks. In the month of December last, it had made an outcry by posing for the magazine 7 Hollywood, coiffed and made up like a black woman. Previously, he was reproached for having offered to his daughter North a Birkin bag, a classic series of the brand Hermes, the price of which can reach up to $ 10,000.

See also on The HuffPost: For Christmas, Kim Kardashian has offered her daughter a jacket from Michael Jackson