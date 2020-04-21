Related Video you might be interested in



In talking distance with Miguel Gurwitza journalist of Telemundo and Carlos Hermosillo, exfutbolista, Christian Martinoli confessed to the difficult relationship he had with André Marín in TV Azteca after the departure of José Ramón Fernández in 2006 and David Faitelson in 2007.

“The critter’s largest with the that I have worked with in my career is André Marínthat I am clear, it is not something that I recommend never, ever,” said Martinoli.











“When (André Marin) he saw that it was all free, tried being the important figure of the department (of sports) was a chief, Pablo Latapí, which was on the news and they put him because he’s going to Guadalajara and loves soccer, but from there on out-what I was hoping is that she got the Merceds-Benz, others do not care anything and Marín passed over”, he added.











André Marin is currently conductor of Fox Sports





Although the narrator of TV Azteca he confessed that was what detonated the bad relationship with Marinsince before they were even friends.

“Nothing, is that we wanted to run Luis (García) and to me, something that I imagine that Televisa would have been good, but was not allowed in the channel, because he did not like that we were sínicos the air, because he was of the old guard, and he would not that, is what I assume, because I with André Marin I stopped talking in 2007, and still I worked four more years with him,” he revealed Martinoli.

