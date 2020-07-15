The bullet Train : Brad Pitt is going to play in the adaptation of the novel, Maria Beetle

The bullet Train, this is the new adaptation of the novel, Mary Beetle. It is expected that for the year 2021, this action film in high speed will take your breath away ! That is the director David Leitch is known through the movie Atomic Blonde ? Brad Pitt will be really a part of this casting ? Here is what we discovered…

The bullet Train is the new film by Atomic Blonde

The director ofAtomic Blondethis film of espionage, high in colors with Charlize Theron and James McAvoy, in particular, is preparing for his next film that will not fail us glued to our seats. The bullet Train (“the train of balls”) it is an adaptation of the novel Maria Beetle the japanese Isaka Kotaro, published in 2010.

The side of the stage (signed Zak Olkewicz) : on board a high speed train, the party of Tokyo in the destination of Morioka, five hired killers are going to discover their respective mission is linked to that of others. In this camera super fast, where the train does not allow very few stops, the killers face in order to get to the end of his mission and stay alive until your terminal.

David Leitch sign of a film in the vein of Speed (Jan de Bont, with Keanu Reeves, 1994) and Non-Stop (Jaume Collet-Serra, with Liam Neeson, 2014). The former specialist, becoming a director, he has worked for Deadpool 2 (of which the 3rd is not expected within 5 years) and Hobbs and Shaw (spin-off of Fast & Furiousin particular. What we promise is a powerful film, making and full of action and twists.

David Leitch is very busy now with an adaptation in the course of the series Kung Fu Bruce Lee ; the development ofAtomic Blonde the next (and for Netflix) ; and will also be the director of the choreography of the action scenes and fights in the matrix Matrix 4. David Leitch is also preparing a movie about the video game The Division. It will be the director of this production which will be released on the platform, Netflix.

Brad Pitt should be in the casting

For the moment, there’s very little information has come down to us in the casting The Bullet Train. But there is only one name that appears from the announcement of the preparation of the film : Brad Pitt. The actor, 56, will play an American who calls himself a “Sissy”.

We have recently seen in the film of James Gray : Ad Astra (2019), in the role of an astronaut alone in search of answers about his father and the entire human race. She also shared the poster of Once upon a Time in Hollywood… (2019) of Quentin Tarantino film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, the future Pirates of the Caribbean. Brad Pitt also makes a brief appearance in Deadpool 2 in the skin of the phantom.

The meeting between the two men goes back many years. In fact, before moving behind the camera, David Leitch was a stunt double for Brad Pitt, as in the cult The Fight Club (1999) by David Fincher, and then in many other films.

It could be that The Bullet Train part of the last film in which will play Brad Pitt, who has said that he wants to retire and enjoy other things, such as carving and gardening : “When you think you’ve finally managed to embrace something, it is time to move on to something more”.

After the divorce publicized Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the parents of 6 children (3 biological and 3 adopted), the rumors are running about a possible romance between Brad and the actress Alia Shawkat. The latter has denied clearly to the site Vulture : “We’re not a couple. We are just friends”. A possible opportunity for Jennifer Aniston…

Waiting to see him in his next film, we invite you to discover our selection of the 8 most beautiful actors to watch at this time on Netflix. Brad Pitt has of course its place !