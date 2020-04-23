The Bundesliga, insists to restart the football: the measures that will be implemented

“The Bundesliga is ready but it is still determinant of the decision of the politicians. If the turn is the 9 of may, we would be ready. If it is later, too. We can not define a date of resumption as it is not in our hands again. We have several calendar options possible. That is the 1 of may is not realistic, but if next week we say that it can be the 9th day of may, will be the day 9″said Christian Seifert, chairman of this governing body to the first and second division.