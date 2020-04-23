The Bundesliga, insists to restart the football: the measures that will be implemented

The football of Germany it could become the first to return to the activity in the midst of the global pandemic of coronavirus. In a new video conferencing, the directors of the Deutsche Fussball League (DFL) have confirmed that they are prepared to resume the tournament on the second weekend of may, although expect the final approval of the government of Angel Merkel.
“The Bundesliga is ready but it is still determinant of the decision of the politicians. If the turn is the 9 of may, we would be ready. If it is later, too. We can not define a date of resumption as it is not in our hands again. We have several calendar options possible. That is the 1 of may is not realistic, but if next week we say that it can be the 9th day of may, will be the day 9″said Christian Seifert, chairman of this governing body to the first and second division.
While Seifert assured that the 36 clubs that make up both categories will have liquidity until June 30, by an agreement with the televisions (there will be a refund in the event of the season, which is not able to resume), also reiterated the importance of the ball re-rolling on floor German so as not to generate economic problems irremediable in the clubs: “It is the only way of guaranteeing the liquidity of the teams in July. The only way to keep the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga as we know it.”
In terms of the measures that the German league is going to take to ensure that you will be able to play the games without a risk of contagion of COVID-19, the manager took care of detail you will be involved 280 people in matches without public and how it will be carried out test players.
In the plan of resumption of the Bundesliga stipulate that a maximum will be 213 people inside the stadium and the rest outside for security. As to the people of the interior, the distribution will be 98 people –players, coaches, and others– in the area of the field of play and the 115 remaining in the stands (cameramen, journalists, and managers, among others).
With respect to the positive cases and the evidence, Christian Seifert clarified how is the scenario: “a total Of 1.100 players licensed we only recorded 14 positive cases. They are currently all healthy.”
The president of the German league cup (DFL) commented that will be available to The 20,000-PCR tests, which only represents the 0.4% of the capacity of tests available in the country (approximately 640.000 weekly), but that if the health situation worsens, and are willing to stop the football again. The same could occur if a player tests positive during competition.
“If the pandemic gets worse, or the ability to test in Germany is not that to day of today, the league would stop doing test and would paralyze. If the test result is positive will be reported to the department of health, which then decide whether it is necessary to quarantine the equipment. Players not classified as a high-risk group. Be in quarantine would stop the season,” he acknowledged Seifert.
Finally, it was reported that the four clubs to better present economic –FC Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen– will create a fund of solidarity, this time bringing 7.5 million euros to finance 19 clubs of the 3. Bundesliga and six of the women’s league (which does not depend on any entity of the first or second division (male).
So the Bundesliga makes it clear that you have everything typed to carry out his intention of to finish the season before June 30,though Christian Seifert not ruled out you can continue playing in July, and even parties without an audience can be extended up to march 2021.